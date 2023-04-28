Meet the Athlete: Roel Palomo Published 6:32 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Albert Lea senior is on track and soccer teams

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I live in Albert Lea. I attend Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Alexis Palomo, Alianna Palomo, Roel Palomo (Dad), Sara Palomo.

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: I play soccer, and track and field.

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part is getting to hang out with people and play the sport you love.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: It has taught me that hard work always beats talent at the end of the day.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Going to the section finals for track and field last year for the first time in my individual event.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: I grew up playing soccer my whole life, and my mom persuaded me to join track and field.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My dad played soccer, my mom ran track and field, and my sister played soccer, softball and track.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Getting fourth in the 4x800m relay last year in sections, going to the 800-meter section finals for track, scoring my first goal in soccer as a defender from half field.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Play soccer or track in college, make it to state either in the 4×800-meter relay or 800-meter.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo. Because it doesn’t matter where you come from in life, as long as you put in the time and effort into your sport, you can still pursue your passion in your sport and achieve your goals.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: Currently attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, and majoring in sport management.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Sports and entertainment marketing

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mrs. Dorman

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Running with my dog, drive around and work out

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to work for a sports team or sports organization and run my own sports club and facility.

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I have had multiple injuries in my right leg.