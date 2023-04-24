Michael Clifford Weydert, age 92, died April 18, 2023 in New Richland, MN. The son of Michael and Josephine (Weber) Weydert, Mike was born March 31, 1931 in Waseca, MN. He attended New Richland schools and then Mankato State College for one year. He, his sisters and parents attended All Saints Catholic Church, and it was there he spotted a pretty young woman named Jeanie Staloch who was visiting with her brother. He asked after her name and got her home phone number. Within a year, they were engaged. They married on May 21, 1952 in Wells, MN and were together until Jeanie’s death in 2020 after sixty-eight years of marriage. They had seven children and raised their family on a farm south of Hartland, MN. Mike was proud to be a farmer. He enrolled in the Southern MN Farm Business Management Course for many years. He was a big proponent of ridge-till farming, a form of conservation tillage, and would expound on its benefits to anyone who would listen. With skills in wood working and welding, he could make or fix anything out of wood or metal. He designed and built their log home in 2006 on the land where he was born. At All Saints Catholic Church, he served on the pastoral council, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and managed Calvary Cemetery for many years. Before he died, every child and grandchild was given a nativity crèche which he designed and built out of dogwood twigs. It will be a precious keepsake.

Survivors who grieve his passing include his children, Debbie (Steven) Koop of Avon, MN, Wendi (Terry) Hansen of New Richland, Julie (Jim) Knutson of Hartland, Nick (Paula) Weydert of Yankton, SD, Kathleen (Bob) Pratt of Springfield, NE, and Michelle Weydert Muff of Waseca, MN; daughter-in-law Ann Weydert of Austin, MN; brother-in-law, Pete LaFrance; sisters-in-law Pat Schindler, Janie Staloch and Grace Staloch; 24 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie (Staloch) Weydert, both parents, Michael H. and Josephine (Weber) Weydert; son, Steven Weydert; great-grandson, Henry Koop; sisters, Marcella Becker, Irene Veal, and Beulah Rohde and their husbands; and many sisters- and brothers-in law.

Visitation will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN on Sunday, April 23rd from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a rosary at 5:30 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church in New Richland, MN at 1:30 PM on Monday, April 24th with visitation one hour prior. Michael’s grandson, Rev. Evan Koop, will preside. Pastor of All Saints, Rev. Brian Mulligan, will concelebrate. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in New Richland following the mass.