National Alliance on Mental Illness to host event

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Submitted

NAMI Freeborn County, an affiliate group of NAMI MN, will be hosting an evening to help  community members and professionals learn more about NAMI and what support,  education and advocacy can be accessed through NAMI Minnesota as well the local  NAMI Freeborn County. This event will start with a presentation from Kay King. Kay is a  presenter from NAMI MN and has done other speaking events in the area and all over  Minnesota. The presentation will end with an introduction to the local affiliate and what  is currently available, as well as what is to come. This is a night for others to come and  let the local affiliate know what the community is looking for to assist in the fight against  the stigma of mental health and advocate for all people living with, or supporting  someone with, a mental illness. 

NAMI Peer Support group will be moving to a new location with the move of United Way of  Freeborn County offices. Starting May 3, meetings will take place at 411 S. First Ave.  (old Streater building).  

To improve communications, NAMI Freeborn County will now have a confidential voicemail line  to reach NAMI Co-Chairs. To reach this voicemail line, please dial 507-522-0398. This phone number is not a crisis line. Persons experiencing a mental health crisis should call or  text 988.  

