Nationwide warrant issued for man charged in child sex abuse case Published 6:23 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

A nationwide warrant was issued last week for a man accused of sexually abusing two children dating back to 2011 in Freeborn County.

David Bernard Suess Sr., 46, was charged at the beginning of March with six counts tied to alleged criminal sexual conduct with two boys.

For the first victim, charges included four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration of a victim under 13 by a defendant more than 36 months older than the victim and one count involving first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving multiple acts. The conduct allegedly occurred between July 2011 and June 2014 when the victim was between 7 and 10.

Email newsletter signup

For a second victim, Suess also faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 by a defendant more than 36 months older. The conduct allegedly occurred in 2014 to 2015 when the victim was 11. Suess was known to the victims.

Court documents state in one instance Suess reportedly threatened he would kill them and everyone else if they didn’t comply. One victim stated he was scared when Suess would say these things, and that is why he didn’t say anything.

Both victims are now adults.

The court complaint also referenced incidents of physical abuse when Suess reportedly punched and choked the victims.

Suess was slated to appear in court for his first appearance on the charges on March 30.

After not appearing, Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann issued the warrant on March 31.

Suess is believed to have moved to Lufkin, Texas.