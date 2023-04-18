New Albert Lea boys’ soccer coach announced Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Albert Lea High School Activities Department on Tuesday announced Thomas Klingenberg will serve as the new head boys’ soccer coach pending board approval.

Klingenberg is a retired math teacher. He and his wife recently moved to Albert Lea from Paris, Tennessee.

He has coached for over 30 years and has a vast coaching background. He has many coaching accomplishments, including over 300 career wins, three state championships in Tennessee, and one national championship. Most recently, after moving to Albert Lea, he began coaching in the youth program MN Rush Soccer.

Klingenberg graduated from Memphis State University. He has a Master’s in Education degree from Union University. He and his wife, Karla, have two children. Recently, he has helped as a substitute teacher in the district.

“Coaching has been a passion of mine since I was in high school,” he said. “I enjoy teaching young athletes what I know and showing them how it will help them, not only on the field, but in their daily lives. We perform with the idea that hard work pays off, and how it is important to be part of a group and something bigger than yourselves. I try to teach them that not everybody has the same skill set, but everyone is important to the group as a whole. I love when you see that lightbulb click, and different parts of the practice or game now make sense to them. I believe that being a part of a sport’s team, band or a group of some kind is important; and that learning to give your all will help you succeed in life.”

Activities Director Paul Durbahn said the district is excited to announce Klingenberg’s hiring, and he believes Klingenberg will be a great fit for the program.