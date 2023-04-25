New Dollar Tree opens last week in former Shopko building Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A new Dollar Tree store opened last Friday in part of the old Shopko building on Bridge Avenue.

Wanting to see what the store was like, Roseline Hacker stopped by Monday morning.

“It’s very nice,” she said, noting the store had low prices.

She also said the aisles were wider than other Dollar Trees she had been in.

Bridgette Coughlin was there for the second time since it opened and planned to return in the future.

“I like it because it’s got a variety of stuff,” she said. “They got name brand stuff and everything is $1.25.”

Haley Moreno said she loved the selection, as well as the size of the store.

Moreno also works at a nearby store and said people would ask when Dollar Tree planned to open.

“Everybody was anxious for the store to open,” she said.

Dollar Tree is the result of a 2015 merger between Dollar Tree and Family Dollar and was worth over $25 billion in sales as of 2020.

Dollar Tree originally started as a variety store in Virginia by KR Perry in Norfolk, Virginia, which was renamed K&K 5&10. The company merged with K&K Toys —which itself was sold to KB Toys — in the early 1990s and renamed as Dollar Tree stores. In 2015, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar.

According to their website, Dollar Tree, which has stores in the United States and Canada, provides an assortment of products in categories including crafts, snacks, cleaning supplies and more.

Dollar Tree’s corporate office could not be reached for comment.

The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The building’s two other tenants, Harbor Freight Tools and Big Lots, are already operational.