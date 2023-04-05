Park association donates to T-shirt program

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Submitted

The Maple Island Park Association donated $1,500 to the Albert Lea Firefighters IAFF local 1041 Fire Education/T-Shirt Program. This program has been running for 31 years and successfully educated over 8,300 first-grade students on fire safety. The donation will help fund the program’s continued efforts to promote fire safety education and provide T-shirts to the participating students. Pictured are Jody Adams from the Maple Island Park Association and Fire Education/T-shirt Program Coordinator Matt Levorson of Albert Lea Fire Rescue. Provided

