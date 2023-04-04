Portion of Northbridge Mall sells to investment company Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Realty investors under the name of Northbridge Partners LLC purchased a portion of the Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea last week from former owners, The Carrington Co.

Matt Klein with Northbridge Partners said the investors were looking to add to their portfolio. He said there were not immediate big plans in the short-term for the mall.

The Freeborn County Recorder’s Office shows the transaction occurred March 29. The company is based out of Rosemount.

The Carrington Co., which is based in California, still owns the former Shopko, which now includes Harbor Freight, Big Lots and Dollar Tree, as well as the Hy-Vee building, the vacant pads in front of the mall on Bridge Avenue and the former Dairy Queen.

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition owns the former Herberger’s building, which houses MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine & Specialty Care as well as other medical-related businesses in the John & Susan Morrison Medical Plaza.