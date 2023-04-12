Red flag warning issued for area counties due to extreme fire risks Published 9:11 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for several counties in southern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. for the following counties: Dodge, Filmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

A warning is also in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. for the following counties: Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin.

Email newsletter signup

A red flag warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity. Residents should not burn in those counties where a red flag warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea said only recreational fires will be allowed during the warning. Recreational fires are 3-foot-by-3-foot in size, must have some sort of a fire ring and must be 25 feet away from combustible material.

Red flag warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service, (weather.gov) for updates.