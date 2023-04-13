Fire risk conditions continue; red flag warning issued for 2nd day
Published 6:21 am Thursday, April 13, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for 31 counties in central, southwest and southeast Minnesota effective Thursday due to extreme fire risk conditions.
The following counties are included from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington and Watonwan.
A warning is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. in Dodge, Filmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.
A red flag warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, gusty winds and warm temperatures. Residents should not burn in those counties where a red flag warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the warning, and campfires are discouraged.
“Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor.