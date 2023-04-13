Fire risk conditions continue; red flag warning issued for 2nd day

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for 31 counties in central, southwest and southeast Minnesota effective Thursday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

The following counties are included from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington and Watonwan.