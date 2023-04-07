Richard Daniel Nielsen was born on February 16, 1934 in Ada, Minnesota, and passed away on April 4, 2023 at the age of 89 in Rogers, Minnesota.

After graduating from Ada High School, he went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Mayville College and Master’s Degree in Education from the University of North Dakota. After a few teaching and coaching positions in Greenbush, Carlton and Granite Falls, he continued his teaching and coaching career in Albert Lea, Minnesota. It was during this time that he started dating and married his wife, JoAnn on August 31, 1961. JoAnn was the love of his life. Over the 60 years of their marriage they have had the opportunity to share and enjoy so much together. He was a wonderful, loving husband and father who enjoyed participating and attending any and all athletic events. He was an excellent math teacher and a dedicated basketball coach throughout his career. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and was always interested in what they were doing and attending their events if at all possible. He retired from teaching in 1991 and continued to live in Albert Lea until moving to Rogers, Minnesota in 2014. Dick was one of a kind with a very dry sense of humor and always confident in his opinions. He left a lasting impression on many throughout his professional and personal life. He had written a message for his family who always came first; “I want my family to know that I couldn’t have asked for a better family and that I want everyone to continue to love and respect each other.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bernice Nielsen; son-in-law, Thomas Falk; father-in-law, Tenny Vigen; and mother-in-law Orel Vigen. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children, son, Mark (Meri) Nielsen and their children Haley (Joe) Elling and Jake Nielsen; daughter, Cindy Falk (Mike Allen) and her children Brady (Sierra) Falk and Stephi (Nic) Dorosh; sister, Maren (Howard) Dahl; and brother-in-law, Jack Vigen; and neices and nephews; Grand Puppies, Lucy, Frankie, Daisy, Nelly, Gnash, Rosie, Pico, Moose, Reggie (the lone cat) and Aspen (the lone horse).

The service celebrating his life will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, Minnesota. The family requests that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Word of Peace Lutheran Church.