Rickland Paul Hanson, 71, passed away on April 18, 2023, at St Mary’s in Rochester. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2PM at the Eagles Club in Albert Lea. Military honors will be held at 3PM at the Eagles.

Rickland was born on July 1, 1951, to Harland and Arline (Hassler) Hanson in Albert Lea, MN. He was a graduate of Albert Lea High School and attended college in Winona, MN and Laramie, WY. Rickland earned his bachelor’s degree in business.

While residing in Wyoming Rickland met Cindy Borman and they married. The couple welcomed their daughter Codi and though they later divorced they remained very good friends.

Rickland was enlisted in the United States Navy for 6 years. He worked at Hormel for 17 years and was the building and grounds keeper of Albert Lea Schools for 9 years.

Rickland was a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club of Albert Lea. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and traveling out West. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his daughter and watching westerns.