Robert Paul Roche, age 67 of Albert Lea, Minnesota went to his heavenly home on April 21, 2023. Robert was born on August 25, 1955, and was a lifelong resident of Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea Senior High school and Mankato State University where he also received Master of Science degrees in Library Science and in Accounting. After a career in accounting, later in life he became a licensed instructor in over the road truck driving and enjoyed his many adventures in this avenue of work.

Bob enjoyed such interests as bluegrass music and playing his banjo; he had a love of family and his pets throughout the years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Roche and Edna (Schull) Roche, brothers John Roche and Thomas Roche. He will be remembered by his brother, Steve Roche and wife Marian Roche of Albert Lea and his sister, Jeanne Roche Tatarek and husband Dale Tatarek of Saint Louis Park, MN, his many nieces and nephews and especially Heidi Roche, Whitney Roche, and Christian Roche of Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

The family will have a private graveside ceremony. Bob will be dearly missed by many.

In lieu of cards, gifts and flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to your favorite organization.