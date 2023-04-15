Robin Gudal: Our debt owed to God is gone Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

It is finished. “After this, Jesus, knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, said, ‘I thirst!’ Now a vessel full of sour wine was sitting there; and they filled a sponge with sour wine, put it on hyssop and put it to his mouth. So when Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, “It Is finished!” And bowing his head, he gave up his spirit.” — John 19:28-30, NKJV

Of the last sayings of Christ on the cross, none is more important or more poignant than, “it is finished.” Found only in the Gospel of John, the Greek word translated “it is finished” is tetelestai, an accounting term that means “paid in full.”

Email newsletter signup

When Jesus uttered those words, he was declaring the debt owed to his father was wiped away completely and forever. Jesus eliminated the debt owed by mankind — the debt of sin. — gotquestions.org

After the “it is finished” came the resurrection. Many of us get stuck in the “done” vs. the joy of the new day. The forgiveness. The redemption.

Make it your aim to cling to Christ. God is like a vine keeper. If anything good comes into our lives, he is the conduit. And who are we? We are the branches. We bear fruit: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness.” — Galatians 5:22 NASB

“Abide in him” — Max Lucado, “Anxious for Nothing”

“… Until grace called my name, oh, I didn’t know I could be free. Until grace found me. Until grace broke these chains, oh, I didn’t know I could be free. Until grace found, your grace found me.” — “Until Grace,” Tauren Wells

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19 NIV

It is finished.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.