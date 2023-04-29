Robin Gudal: Promising a place in eternity Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Then Christ came, changing everything. He took my sin and shame away.” — “Mercy me, then Christ came” lyrics

Have you had that moment?

When I was a young person, I wanted the “fireworks” testimony without the pain that endures. I came to Christ in a gentle way. I did however understand that Christ changed my life from that moment forward. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” — 1 John 1:9, NIV

This is such a lifelong gift, as I would later find out as I grew and needed his grace more and more in my life.

“I was searching for a reason to believe that I could ever really matter.” — “Mercy me, then Christ came” lyrics

So many individuals ask if they really matter. Is that a struggle in your life?

I was blessed with an earthly father that convinced me at a young age that the “world was my oyster” and I could do anything I wanted to if I set my mind and actions to do so. I know this is rare, thank you dad!

I remember sitting at a conference where the topic was being discussed and I literally couldn’t relate to the concept of questioning my worth in life or in Christ. “I knew you before you were formed within your mother’s womb; before you were born, I sanctified you and appointed you as my spokesman to the world.” — Jeremiah 1:5, Living Bible

If this is a new revelation to you today, move forward in confidence that you matter. You can make a difference in this world!

“I was broken, I was hopeless. I never thought that I would ever see the day when every single chain would break; Or hear the voice of Heaven call my name. I need a savior, then Christ came.” — “Mercy me, then Christ came” lyrics

We have all had that moment of brokenness and sadness. The question is who or where do we turn to in these moments? “But now, this is what the Lord says — he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine.” — Isaiah 43:1, NIV.

David Jeremiah wrote “Revealing the Mysteries of Heaven.” Did you know … heaven is real. Heaven is paradise. There are angels. We will receive rewards for what we have done as believers. Truly, pearly gates and streets of gold … it will be massively above our human imagination. A place for us to desire. “It’s become a common belief in our society that all good people go to heaven. That is not true. The only people that get to go to heaven are those who belong to Christ — anyone who has confessed that Jesus is Lord and truly believes that God raised him from the dead. No one can earn their way into heaven because no one is truly good — only Christ is truly righteous.” — “Revealing the Mysteries of Heaven.

I am so excited for heaven!

Thank you, Jesus, for changing my life, giving me true worth and promising me a place in eternity!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.