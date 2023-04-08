Robin Gudal: What is Jesus up to in your life? Published 7:13 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We headed south to Texas on Interstate 35 only to discover from 6 to 9:15 p.m. there were zero Wendy’s on the highway food signs. I was still cautious about food intake due to the recent food poisoning; thus we were in search of their baked potato. At about 8:45 p.m. I suggested to Greggy if we didn’t see one by 9:15 p.m. we should stop wherever sounded best to him, and whatever was closest was going to be his choice.

Taco Bell it was.

Email newsletter signup

We pulled off only to discover it was miles in. However, we were almost there and hungry, so we continued.

We walked in being the only customers. I headed to the restroom and thus left Greggy looking at the menu board. In walks a gentleman with three teens. Greg says they can go ahead and patiently waits for me. The order is placed by the four. Once I join Greggy the gentleman offered to pay for our meal for allowing them to go first. We declined because he is holding only a $20 bill (teens eat a lot) and Greggy still wasn’t sure what he wanted. I opted for more of the car treats aka crackers.

The gentleman turned to Greg and said, “There’s a calmness and peace about you.”

I added, “He’s always like that.”

After their food arrived, he turned again to Greg and asked, “What makes you so peaceful?”

Greg paused for a brief second and replied with one word, “Jesus.”

This answer left the gentleman speechless. After a moment he turned towards the youth and said something about their next stop and they left. It wasn’t a disrespectful response, more a shocked reaction.

It left us wondering what Jesus was up to in this man’s life. Was he going through some hardship, difficulty or time of searching?

Had he heard the Gospel, maybe someone was sharing it with him. Was this one-word answer his answer to what he was searching for?

Obviously, it took him by surprise. We will never know why God clearly sent us there. After that stop we saw four Wendy’s.

“But in your hearts set Christ apart [as holy — acknowledging him, giving him first place in your lives] as Lord. Always be ready to give a [logical] defense to anyone who asks you to account for the hope and confident assurance [elicited by faith] that is within you, yet [do it] with gentleness and respect” — 1 Peter 3:15, Amplified Bible

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.