Roger Groskreutz, age 85, of Wells, MN went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his home on the family farm where he was born as was his wish after a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma. The Funeral Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells, MN at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Wells. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Military Honors will be accorded by the Wells Color Guard. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Roger Richard Groskreutz was born to Alfred and Helena Groskreutz on April 20, 1937 in Vivian Township, Waseca County. He attended rural country school district #47 then graduated from Waldorf High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1960 to 1962 then in the Army Reserves until 1966. He was proud of his service to his country. On September 14, 1963 he was united in marriage to Jeanette Bakken at Central Freeborn Lutheran Church in rural Albert Lea, MN. They would have celebrated 60 years together this September. To this union, two sons were born, Chad and Layne. He was extremely proud of his sons who both pursued agriculture degrees. He worked the family farm his entire life, first with his father and brother Gerald and then with his wife and two sons. It was important to him to maintain the family farm in good order so his siblings and their families could always come visit. He was very active in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving as usher, singing in the choir, serving on church council, caring ministry team, promise keepers, and call committee. And in earlier years teaching Bethel classes and playing on the men’s Dartball Team. Some of his accomplishments in life include being a member of the Wells Jaycees, being chosen as outstanding young farmer, being a member of Harmony Junction Barbershop chorus, and serving on the Waldorf-Pemberton and JWP school boards. His proudest accomplishment was singing with the “Just Friends” gospel group.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Jeanette, his sons: Chad Groskreutz of Wells, MN, Layne (Charity) Groskreutz and grandson Aiden (Roger’s pride and joy) of Waseca, MN; sister: Margaret Melcher of Albert Lea, MN; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Groskreutz of Sioux Falls, SD, Mardella Groskreutz of Oakland, CA, Jean Groskreutz of New Albany, IN, and Eunice Bakken of Albert Lea, MN; along with many very special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Dorothy Osland, Gerald Groskreutz, Rev. Donald Groskreutz, Dr. Harvey Groskreutz; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ronald Osland, Gerald Melcher, Harold Bakken, Donald and Carcie Bakken.