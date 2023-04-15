Russell Gilman Sanden, 74, of Glenville, MN passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born on August 31, 1948 to Gilman and Lila (Land) Sanden in Mason City, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm in the Northwood/Kensett area by his grandparents, Laura and Clayton Land. Russell attended and graduated from Northwood schools and later entered the workforce. He began his career by working at Wilson foods and continued working through the transitions of businesses and retired from Hormel Foods in 2010. With a strong work ethic, Russell was a proud union representative and supported all of his coworkers throughout his years of work.

On September 26, 1966 he was wed to Linda Peterson and together they raised four children.

Russell enjoyed living in the rural area where he was an avid gardener, growing various vegetables and canning tomatoes, pickles, and sweet corn to enjoy throughout the year. One of his hobbies that he enjoyed was watching the birds from his window as he relaxed in his chair and also handcrafted a bird feeder to be sure the birds had plenty to eat. Russel had a zest for life and enjoyed sharing a good joke, a cold beverage, or just a day spent with friends and family. His contagious smile and bright, blue eyes will be missed by all that respected and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Travis Sanden, Trena (Jeff) Bulau, Tracie (Richard) Roberts, and Tara (Tony) Hagen; grandchildren, Quen and Skyla Bena, Rayea and RyAnna Roberts, Tierra Sanden, and Nick and Emma Hagen; great grandchildren, Hallie, Brinley, Jade, Hendrix and Kaiden; sister, Carol Hemsdorf; brothers, Tim (Vicki) Leidal and Tom Leidal; nieces and nephews; and his Jack Russel side kick, Zadie Sue.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sisters, Cathy Funk in infancy and Loretta (Larry) Starkey; brother-in-law, John Hermsdorf; niece, Sherry Starkey; and his special pup, Joe.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 12:00 PM at Lunder Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Randy Baldwin will officiate. Russell’s family will greet guests at a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Lunder Lutheran Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.