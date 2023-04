Ryan E. Whelan

5/16/1982 – 4/13/2023 Ryan Ervin Whelan, age 40, of Albert Lea, Minn., passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minn. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Salvation Army Church, 302 Court St, Albert Lea, Minn. Ryan Ervin Whelan was born May 16, 1982, to Brian and Jennet (Lorentzen) Whelan. Ryan grew up in Freeborn County and attended Albert Lea Community School. He is survived by his children: Sierra Selvidge – Lake Mills, Iowa; Kaliee Enger – Spring Valley, Minn.; Joshua Enger – Albert Lea, Minn.; Massey Enger – Austin, Minn.; Charlie Whelan – Albert Lea, Minn.; and Anaklin Whelan – Montevideo, Minn.; grandchild, Hazel Mcelmury-Flink; parents, Brian (Chandra) Whelan – Albert Lea, Minn.; brother, Jamie (Jessica) Whelan – Austin, Minn.; sisters: Jenna Lowy – Rochester, Minn.; and Nickolena (Ryan) Johnson – Albert Lea, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Jennet Lorentzen; grandparents: Thomas (Shirley) Whelan and Ervin (Delores) Becker; uncles: Brad Whelan and Randy Whelan; and brother-in- law, Cory Johnson. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Salvation Army Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Major Sandy Hunt will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.