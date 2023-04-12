Sarah Stultz: Spring means allergy season for many Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Every year as we move from winter to spring, my excitement for warmer weather often comes to a screeching pause when I’m hit with what seems to be a seasonal cold.

This year, true to past fashion, I’ve been dealing with a cold for about a week now.

It started as a dull headache, transitioned into a bit of nasal drip, sneezing, coughing and everything in-between. My voice is somewhat hoarse as I type this, though things are improving.

I do suffer from allergies as well, so I’ve wondered if that is playing into this at all.

As a child, I don’t remember having allergies, but I feel like I have developed sensitivities as an adult. For a while I took an over-the-counter allergy pill every day — or as I often as I remembered. After a while, I would forget to take it, and things didn’t seem to bother me right away so I didn’t take it regularly.

Now, I’m thinking it’s probably time to consider starting that up again.

Apparently there’s such a thing as adult-onset allergies — which usually happens to people in their 20s and 30s, though it can happen at any age.

In doing a little research about allergy season this year, it looks to have been worse already this year for several regions of the country as they dealt with springtime conditions three to four weeks earlier than normal, according to an article on CBS News.

The article stated that researchers are predicting climate change is responsible for a worsening allergy season — affecting both the length and intensity of the season.

The article advised people who have a doctor-prescribed steroid for allergies to begin taking it early as it takes a couple weeks to build up in the system. The article also advised allergy sufferers to keep windows closed as much as possible in the house and car to block out pollen as we get into the season and to be aware of the pollen that pets can bring indoors as well.

For me, it’s about finding a balance so you can enjoy the great outdoors at this time of year and still overcome allergy symptoms.

We’re just getting into the season, but I hope everyone is enjoying the fresh air this week!

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.