Sarah Stultz: Time passes quickly, so cherish the moments

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I’ve thought a lot the last few weeks about getting older.

Sometimes in my mind, I’m still in my mid-20s, recently graduated from college with lots of life yet to live.

Then the reality sinks in, and I’m reminded I’ve been out of high school for more than 20 years, and I’m inching closer and closer to turning 40.

I’ve watched as childhood friends have gotten married. Some have divorced. Many have developed careers, and many have had children. Heck, some have already even had children graduate from high school.

I’ve seen people my age pass away from cancer or other diseases, while others continue to suffer daily from debilitating illnesses.

And I’m starting to see more and more of my friends whose parents have passed away.

This last weekend there was another one of my childhood friends whose father died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

When I think of Alzheimer’s or dementia, I think of my grandfather who had Parkinson’s disease and dementia. I have many memories of going to visit him with my family in the nursing home at least on a weekly basis. We watched as his mobility decreased, and eventually he was wheelchair bound. For months at the end, he could not eat on his own, and he did not remember who we were.

As a child, this had a lasting impact — I was in middle school when he died.

When I think about things like Alzheimer’s and dementia, it’s heartbreaking and difficult to even connect in my head that people my parents’ age are old enough to have this disease, let alone succumb to it.

You always think of your parents as strong and often invincible to problems like that when you’re a child.

Seeing time pass so quickly right before your eyes makes you think about how you’re using your time with your loved ones and how often you remind them how much they mean to you.

Whether it’s your parents, your spouse, your children or other loved ones, make sure to cherish the time you have together. Show them by spending time with them, tell them out loud what they mean to you and don’t take for granted what you’re able to do today.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.