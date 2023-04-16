Snow is on its way; area under winter weather advisory Published 9:33 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

Freeborn County and the surrounding counties are under a winter weather advisory with possible snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect from midnight to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Several inches of heavy, wet snow will be possible overnight, with accumulating snow likely limited to overnight and morning hours. The heaviest snow is anticipated between 4 and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Although uncertainty remains, 3 to 6 inches of snow could be possible in a swath from Albert Lea northward.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and motorists should plan on slippery road conditions.

Patchy blowing snow could also significantly reduce visibility.

For the latest on road conditions, visit 511mn.org.