Southwest Standout Student: Jar Pa

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Submitted

Age:12

Parents: Hsa Doh, Tar Lah

Where are you from? Thailand

Which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? My favorite teacher is Ms. Bissen because she makes class super fun to learn.

Favorite book/author: “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I was in Battle of the Books in fifth grade and got third place in the firefighter posters.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college and become a real estate agent.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? The advice I would give is to never give up and do things out of your comfort zone.

What teachers say about Jar: “Jar is an amazing student who has a great work ethic. She is an outstanding role model at Southwest Middlle School by showing responsibliilty and maturity in the classroom.”

