Standout Student: Noah Wacek Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Age: 16

Parents: Jeremy Wacek, Mandi Wobshall

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Jeff Jenson because he always helps me with my work and I love all of the classes he teaches.

Favorite book/author: “My friend Dahmer” by Derf Backderf

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I currently play billiards pool, and I have been on the podium many times in different tournaments

What do you want to do after high school? Be ready to go to college

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? To always work your hardest because it will turn out later.