Standout Student: Noah Wacek
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023
Age: 16
Parents: Jeremy Wacek, Mandi Wobshall
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Email newsletter signup
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Jeff Jenson because he always helps me with my work and I love all of the classes he teaches.
Favorite book/author: “My friend Dahmer” by Derf Backderf
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I currently play billiards pool, and I have been on the podium many times in different tournaments
What do you want to do after high school? Be ready to go to college
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? To always work your hardest because it will turn out later.