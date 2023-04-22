Standout Student: Savanna Clark
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2023
Age: 17
Parents: Amanda and Travis Clark
From: Albert Lea
Attended Elementary school: Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time: Mrs. Schneider. Even though I haven’t had her as a teacher, she has shown me and pushed me to be the best person I can be. She gives me opportunities to allow myself to grow, and gives me advice along the way.
Favorite book/author: “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
Current/past activities,
volunteer work and accomplishments:
Past activities:
Basketball
Softball
Softball manager
Volunteer work:
I have helped teachers at Sibley, Hawthorne and United Preschool by setting up their classrooms and setting up events.
I have also helped teachers at the high school by getting their rooms clean and organized for the upcoming year, and have helped in the media center.
Assisted at a Kindness Retreat for fifth graders
Helped clean and organize my church, First Lutheran.
Donated blood and also assisted the staff at the blood drive
Helped at East Freeborn Church by being a leader during Rally Sunday
Accomplishments:
Getting three academic letters (10th, 11th and 12th grade)
National Honors Society
Getting awarded scholarships
Being on Straight A or A honor roll, all throughout highschool
What do you want to do after high school?
I would love to become a veterinarian. I plan to attend Mankato State University to complete pre-veterinary medicine, then transfer to the University of Minnesota to do the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program.
What advice would you give to younger students?
The toughest battles are given to the strongest people. If you feel like you want to give up, don’t. You can overcome anything you put your mind to!