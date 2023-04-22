Standout Student: Savanna Clark Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Age: 17

Parents: Amanda and Travis Clark

From: Albert Lea

Attended Elementary school: Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time: Mrs. Schneider. Even though I haven’t had her as a teacher, she has shown me and pushed me to be the best person I can be. She gives me opportunities to allow myself to grow, and gives me advice along the way.

Favorite book/author: “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

Current/past activities,

volunteer work and accomplishments:

Past activities:

Basketball

Softball

Softball manager

Volunteer work:

I have helped teachers at Sibley, Hawthorne and United Preschool by setting up their classrooms and setting up events.

I have also helped teachers at the high school by getting their rooms clean and organized for the upcoming year, and have helped in the media center.

Assisted at a Kindness Retreat for fifth graders

Helped clean and organize my church, First Lutheran.

Donated blood and also assisted the staff at the blood drive

Helped at East Freeborn Church by being a leader during Rally Sunday

Accomplishments:

Getting three academic letters (10th, 11th and 12th grade)

National Honors Society

Getting awarded scholarships

Being on Straight A or A honor roll, all throughout highschool

What do you want to do after high school?

I would love to become a veterinarian. I plan to attend Mankato State University to complete pre-veterinary medicine, then transfer to the University of Minnesota to do the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program.

What advice would you give to younger students?

The toughest battles are given to the strongest people. If you feel like you want to give up, don’t. You can overcome anything you put your mind to!