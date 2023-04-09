Star Class: Creating their own book

Students in Amber Yost’s third-grade class at Sibley Elementary School recently completed a class book. Students were both authors and illustrators of their own story based on a shared line drawing. They used their creativity to illustrate a picture based on the line, and then planned, wrote, edited and produced a final copy of their story. The class compiled the stories into one book titled, “Our Squiggle Stories." The next step is to send the book to be published by StudentTreasures. Students have the option to purchase an actual book and be featured as published authors and illustrators. Students enjoyed this project and are looking forward to seeing the finished hardcover book to add to our classroom library. Provided