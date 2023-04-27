Streaming madness Published 10:16 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

“Good Night Oppy”

Available on Amazon Prime

Review by Deanna Rochleau

It is not often that I look around the room and note that everyone has voluntarily put down their screens and is completely immersed in a program. Beautifully directed and enhanced, with an amazing soundtrack, “Good Night Oppy” is one of the best documentaries I have ever seen. The story behind Opportunity and Spirit, the original two Mars rovers, and the amazing people who made the mission happen is inspiring and heartwarming. It is definitely worth the watch.

“Orphan: First Kill”

Available on Amazon Prime

Review by Kim Herfindahl

Thirty-year-old psychiatric patient Elena is a Russian hospital’s most dangerous patient. She is plagued by a disorder that has trapped her in the body of a 10-year-old girl. This makes it easy for her to escape and convince authorities that she is Esther, a kidnapped American girl that has been missing for four years.

When she is reunited with her family and you just begin to fear for the family’s safety, a surprising twist unfolds. Elena is not the only one with secrets.

“Pan”

Available on Netflix

Review by Kim Ehrich

“Pan” is a fantasy film that plays as a prequel to a children’s classic, “Peter Pan.” The story starts with the rebellious orphan, Peter, being whisked off to Neverland. Once arriving, he finds himself in a magical land full of adventure and danger. He meets and befriends James Hook and princess Tiger Lily. The three band together to take down the pirate, Blackbeard, all while Peter discovers his true destiny of becoming the iconic hero to the lost boys of Neverland. This movie is great for a family movie night and sends a strong message of believing in yourself. Look for the next live action movie as the story continues with “Peter Pan & Wendy” streaming on Disney+.

“Seabiscuit”

Available on Netflix

Review by Deanna Rochleau

As long as I’m on the subject of movies that capture everyone’s undivided attention, I’d like to recommend “Seabiscuit” for your next family movie night. This movie is a little older and a little old-fashioned. I’m a sucker for a good narrator and a movie that makes you care about all the characters, even the four-legged ones. Based upon a true story, “Seabiscuit” is visually beautiful and beautifully acted. The whole family was enthralled.

“Babylon”

Available on Paramount+

Review by Chelsey Bellrichard

This movie was one that was very odd to me. Right away I had no idea what the plot of the movie was, and it really did not give you one.

This is set back in the 1920s in Los Angeles, where we see Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and other characters rise up and fall in the Silent Film era.

The movie goes back and forth between characters, so you really need to pay attention to who it is focusing on. It really did just drag on and on for the whole three hours of the film, while I was questioning what was going on.

I do, however, have to say that the acting of all the cast was wonderfully done, and I expect nothing more from widely known actors.