Updates from Upperclassmen: It’s a case of whodunit for upcoming Albert Lea High School production Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Updates from Upperclassmen by Erika Saindon

Everybody dies! Well, not everybody; you’ll have to come to find out. This spring several young actors will be putting on the show “Clue,” which is about a dinner party gone terribly wrong that soon turns into a murder mystery. This production, which is based on the very popular board game of the same name, depicts several different characters and a lot of twists and turns along the way to figure out whodunit. And if you find yourself at this show, perhaps you will find yourself playing along, trying to figure out this mystery.

In late March, students gathered to audition for this production, each vying for one of the main roles: Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White and lastly the butler, Mr. Wadsworth.

Email newsletter signup

By early April, we got to work reading through lines and getting into character. Everything changes when we get into costume; that is when the show really comes together.

This production is directed by Tess Douty and Abigail Weidner.

Douty states, “We decided that Clue would be a fun way to end out the year with a funny, dramatic and over the top production. This is the second show I’ve been a part of at ALHS, and it has been a really fun challenge.”

With their leadership, we continue to work hard to create a show that will keep you guessing.

The show is not just about the actors on stage. It is also about the crew that works behind the scenes. This show would not be possible without people to work the lights, create sound and help out with set changes.

I am so happy that we finally got to put on this show. In 2020, COVID halted production of this show; I had always wondered what this show could have become. Now, we have the opportunity to see what this show can really be. There will be shows at 7 p.m. May 4 and 5 and at 1 p.m. May 6. Tickets are available on the school website. We hope to see you there!

Erika Saindon is a senior at Albert Lea High School.