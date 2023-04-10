Walters bar reopens under new ownership Published 3:47 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Owner has had a long history in the industry owning other bars throughout the area

WALTERS — Machelle Steinke of Kiester started as a bartender when she was 19 and owned her first bar when she was 29.

She has owned and operated several small-town bars over the years, including Berma’s in Kiester, along with bars in Waseca and Scarville, Iowa, and most recently SomeWhere Else Bar in Conger.

With years in the industry, she said she thought it was time to retire from the business when she sold the Conger bar late last year.

But then she heard that Buckley’s Bar & Grill in Walters was going to close, and she decided to try one more.

She purchased the bar with her daughter, Mandy Fure, in February and opened it under a new name — 1 More Bar & Grill — earlier this month.

Steinke said Fure has been with her for about 12 years at various establishments and has managed for the last four years. She will manage this bar with Michelle Sauke, who worked there under previous owners. Steinke said they were excited to have Sauke’s experience on board.

“We’ve got a great crew, we really do,” Steinke said, of the nine people who presently work there.

The bar and grill is open seven days a week, starting at 3 p.m. on weeknights and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The kitchen is open until 9 p.m.

Steinke said they have expanded the menu and also are starting nightly specials, including a sandwich and burger special on Mondays; chicken, beef or pulled pork nachos on Tuesdays; chef’s special on Wednesdays; baby back barbecue ribs on Thursdays; and a chef’s special on Fridays. Eventually she might also have a night for prime rib.

In addition to the space indoors, the bar and grill includes a large outdoor patio for patrons to enjoy in nicer weather. It also has in-house and traveling bean bag leagues, and they plan to put in horseshoe pits this summer. Trivia nights will resume every Thursday.

The bar and grill brings in people from all over the area, including Albert Lea, Wells, Kiester and Lake Mills, to name a few.

“That’s what’s nice about these little towns,” she said. “You just pull them from all over, and they’re very supportive.

She said she has been grateful for the support thus far from the community.

“They’re really happy we’re open,” Steinke said.

The bar is at 218 Main St. in Walters.