Wendell Joseph Nesse, 72, peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Albert Lea, MN on Monday April 17, 2023. The funeral service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on Friday April 21, 2023 at 2pm. A visitation will be held the night prior April 20 from 5-7pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home along with an hour before the service. Pastor Mark Boorsma will be officiating.

Wendell Joseph Nesse was born on August 10, 1950 to Luverne and Genevieve Nesse in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated in 1969 from Albert Lea and was drafted and served two years in the US Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He met the love of his life, Patti Carroll from Ellendale, and the two were married on September 25, 1982. Together they had two children, Nic and Bridget.

Wendell worked at Farmstead for many years, then started at CMI in Medford and ended up at Cemstone in Medford where he retired from in 2016.

He was a devoted husband and father; family always came first. Very humble and a man of few words, unless you got him talking about classic cars. Problem solver for anything anyone needed, and would stop at nothing to make sure everyone was good. He enjoyed classic cars, his “first child” was his 1932 Ford sedan he had for over 50 years. The Old Car Company car club kept him busy. As the treasurer and long-time member, he was active with all activities including the car shows, meetings, and Saturday lunches. Back to the 50’s was the annual family get together. Wendell and Patti attended every year for 40 plus years, and the kids joined them for the last 20 years. He also enjoyed golfing with his brother Chuck, camping and Sundays watching the Vikings and spending time with his family. He never missed watching a Vikings game or NASCAR race. He was a very active man, always working on some sort of project or working in the yard. His dog Whitney was always by his side, and during the week, his grandpuppies kept him busy.

Wendell is survived in death by his wife Patti; children Nic (Malissa) Nesse, and Bridget (Jerrid) Schindle. Brother Steve (Sandi) Nesse; grandchildren Alexis and Evan Nesse, Malori Nesse, Logan and Chelsey Behrens, his grandpuppies Molly and Jack, along with his four-legged babygirl Whitney. His step-daughter Angie (Eric) Behrens; sister-in-laws Judy Nesse and Jackie (Doug) Boerner; brother-in-laws Gordy (Karol) Carroll, and Dan (Renea) Carroll; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Luverne and Genevieve Nesse; brother Chuck Nesse; father and mother in-law Bud and Marie Carroll; and nephew Matthew Nesse.

The family invites guests to dress up like they are attending a car show, and if you have a classic car, please bring it for another car show to remember Wendell.