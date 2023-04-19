Windows broken out of house and other reports Published 10:02 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Two windows were reported broken out of a house at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday at 2326 Gene Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St. The incident was believed to have happened over the weekend.

Bicycle reported stolen

A Haro dark blue BMX bicycle was reported stolen at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1903 Knoll Drive. The theft occurred sometime between Saturday evening and Tuesday.