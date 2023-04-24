Windows reported broken out and other reports Published 10:39 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Windows and a door were reported broken out at 12:22 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported hit and damaged at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 68602 140th St. The damage occurred at 9:25 a.m. that day.

Internet fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:44 p.m. Friday of internet fraud in Albert Lea.

1 cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:56 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Selina Yvonne Range, 42, for theft at 7:23 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Friday at 609 E. Main St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested McKayla Florence Hernandez, 23, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 2:42 p.m. Saturday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Higenio Conception Madrigal, 57 on a local warrant at 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street.

1 arrested for DUI, possession

Police arrested Leslie David Jones, 59, for fifth-degree possession and driving while impaired with a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 3:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Broadway and West Ninth Street.

1 cited for DUI

Police cited Jeffrey Scott Stevermer, 65, for fourth-degree driving under the influence and open bottle violation at 3:17 p.m. Saturday at South First Avenue and West Main Street.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:44 a.m. Sunday at 704 W. Clark St.

1 arrested on restraining order violation

Police arrested Christina Marie Jepson, 35, on a harassment restraining order violation at 12:13 p.m. Sunday at 1230 Madison Ave.