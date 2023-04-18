Wrestling boosters donate to Freedom Rock

The Albert Lea wrestling boosters recently donated $1,000 to the American Legion Riders Chapter 56 as they look for funds to paint a Freedom Rock in Albert Lea. The rock, on the north side of the Freeborn County courthouse next to the veterans memorial, will honor veterans and will include a tribute to Corey Goodnature, an Army helicopter pilot from Clarks Grove who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. The Legion Riders aim to raise $30,000 for the project. Provided
The Albert Lea wrestling boosters recently donated $1,000 to the American Legion Riders Chapter 56 as they look for funds to paint a Freedom Rock in Albert Lea. The rock, on the north side of the Freeborn County courthouse next to the veterans memorial, will honor veterans and will include a tribute to Corey Goodnature, an Army helicopter pilot from Clarks Grove who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. The Legion Riders aim to raise $30,000 for the project. Provided