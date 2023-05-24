051861-F1 Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 6, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $86,790.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Kirk W. Burgett and Judy F. Burgett, as Joint Tenants, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 26, 2012 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-498198

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Federal National Mortgage Association, its successors or assigns

Dated: November 27, 2015

Recorded: June 13, 2016 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-522360

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: November 17, 2022

Recorded: December 27, 2022 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A558163

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 147 Lake St E, Emmons, MN 56029

Tax Parcel ID Number: 240800140

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Real property in City of Emmons, Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing on the State line 261 feet East of the Southwest corner of Section Thirty-three (33), Township One Hundred One (101) North, Range Twenty-two (22); thence North 324 feet to Lake Avenue, thence East 53 1/2 feet, thence South 324 feet, thence West 53 1/2 feet to the place of beginning, less the South 80 feet thereof, in the Village of Emmons, Freeborn County, Minnesota

Also described as: The West 53 1/2 feet of Lot C of Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4 SW1/4) of Section 33, Township 101 North, Range 22 West, in the Village of Emmons, Minnesota

Also described as: Outlot No. 15, Village of Emmons, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $43,657.90

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2024, or the next business day if July 15, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 19, 2023

MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 051861-F1

