PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $68,240.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jeremy Bishop, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 15, 2019 Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A-536372
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: October 26, 2022
Recorded: October 26, 2022 Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A557414
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100392411203799575
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn
Property Address: 1204 Virginia Pl, Albert Lea, MN 56007
Tax Parcel ID Number: R 34.036.2510
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 80 feet of the South 22.5 feet of Lot 1 and the West 80 feet of the North 37.5 feet of Lot 2, Block 13, Lake Addition to the City of Albert Lea, together with the East half of Newton Street vacated lying directly West of said premises which accrued to said premises by reason of vacation thereof, Freeborn County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $67,628.66
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within five (5) weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: February 27, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052442-F1
NOTICE OF
POSTPONEMENT
OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Freeborn County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: April 17, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
NOTICE
OF POSTPONEMENT
OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to June 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Freeborn County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: May 19, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
