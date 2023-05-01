1 arrested for domestic assault, other charges and other reports Published 8:59 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Police arrested Soe Soe, 37, for domestic assault, harassment restraining order violation and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after a reported fight at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday at 1514 S.E. Marshall St.

1 taken to hospital

Email newsletter signup

A man was transported to the hospital by Freeborn Ambulance at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday after falling out out of a Bobcat at 62281 State Highway 109 in Wells.

2 arrested on warrants

Mitchel Rex Willette, 64, turned himself in on a warrant at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Shawn Michael OReilly, 37, on local warrants at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Highway 69 S.

1 cited for hit-and-run

Police cited Brenda Nicole Lunning, 21, with hit-and-run and texting and driving after a vehicle reportedly hit an electric pole and then continued to drive away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Brookside Drive.