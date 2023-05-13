13 Panthers qualify for Section 2A meet Published 6:05 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

A total of 13 Panthers in 15 different events qualified and advanced to the Section 2A meet at the subsection meet Thursday night.

The top finisher and lone first-place winner for NRHEG was Evelyn Nydegger who won the 300-meter hurdles, setting a new school record in the process. Nydegger won the event with a time of 47.69, surpassing her hurdles coach Kim Shlaak’s school record set in 1998.

Nydegger also qualified in two other events, including the 100-meter hurdles by finishing second with a time of 17.31 and as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team along with Keira Lenort, Sierra Misgen and Quinn VanMaldeghem, finishing the event in third with a time of 4:26.40.

Chloe River and Lauren Cowell placed second in the long jump and discus, respectively. River finished with a jump of 14-7.5 and Cowell threw for a distance of 101-11.

VanMadeghem also qualified in two individual events, coming in third in both the 1,600-meter run and the 800-meter run. She ran the mile in 5:37.06 and the 800 meter in 2:34.02.

The relay team of Josie Strom, Holly Bartness, Paige Johnson and Riewer finished the 4×100-meter relay in 54.33 seconds, good enough for another third place finish.

Riewer was also part of the 4×200-meter relay team that took fifth place along with Kyra Spies, Clara Buendorf and Sierra Misgen. The team finished with a time of 1:57.51.

Spies also took fifth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.59.

Gabby Schlaak qualified in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles with a sixth place finish in both. She finished the 100-meters in 18.09 and the 300-meters in 53.63.

Rounding out the NRHEG qualifiers was Misgen coming in sixth in the long jump with a jump of 14-0 and Wilson finishing sixth in the discus with a toss of 92-9.