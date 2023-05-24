24-CV-23-67 Published 6:05 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

IN DISTRICT COURT

-CIVIL DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Other Civil

Civil File No. 24-CV-23-67

Michael Schuster

Plaintiff,

vs.

Dennis Mark Warner,

Defendant.

SUMMONS

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT DENNIS MARK WARNER, 5117 LORUTH TER, MADISON WI 53711-2625.

YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Leach Law, PLLC, 1206 W. Front St. Unit 5, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. IF you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7) NATURE OF CLAIM AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY. The nature of the claim is a partition action of real property in Freeborn County Minnesota with the legal address being 1405 Todd Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 and legal description of Lot 35 and the South 20 feet of Lot 36, Block 8, Academy Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Leach Law, PLLC

/s/Abby Leach Schumaker

1206 W Front St Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN 56007

T: (507)369-5953

abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: May 20, 27, June 3 and 10, 2023

24-CV-23-67