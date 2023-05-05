5 things to do this week: Fishing, music, author tour and more Published 3:01 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

1

Fishing Opener

The Minnesota state fishing opener is this weekend, and because it’s Mothers Day weekend all mothers who live in the state are allowed to fish without a fishing license. Moms are also invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday and Sunday. To participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1173295613370541 and submit one photo of each fish caught. Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including SHEELS gift cards. Contest details can be found at https://studentangler.org/minnesota-moms-fishing-challenge/.

2

Coffee Shop Romance

Coffee Shop Romance — a husband and wife duet and lifetime musicians — will play from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills. Join them for a Mother’s Day morning with music and coffee. Swallow Coffeehouse is at 225 W. Main St. in Lake Mills.

3

Minnesota Author Tour

New York Times bestselling author Traci Lambrecht, otherwise known as PJ Tracy, will be at the Albert Lea Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday as part of a Minnesota Author Tour to talk about her journey to becoming a successful writer. Lambrecht is the winner of the Anthony, Barry, Gumshoe and MN Book awards, and her critically-acclaimed thrillers include Monkeewrench and the Margaret Nolan detective series. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

4

Wilhelm’s Way

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will present “Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved the Manhattan Project” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The presentation reveals the life and times of the unsung hero who helped America win the race to build the atomic bomb and end World War II. Cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

5

Halfway to Oktoberfest

Moose Lodge 1703 — at 1623 W. Main St. — will host an evening of music, celebration, dancing and dinner to celebrate the halfway point to Oktoberfest at 5 p.m. Saturday. Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen will perform.