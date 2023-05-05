5 things to do this week: Music, books, history and more Published 3:03 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

1

Infrasound 2023

Infrasound Festival 2023 is Thursday to Saturday at Harmony Park Music Garden. Artists featured will include Abstrakt Sonace, C-Mon & Kypski, (DJ set), Maxfield and Ovoid (live), among many others. Order tickets at https://theticketing.co/e/infra23. Harmony Park Music Garden is at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove.

2

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library will host their spring book sale Thursday to Saturday. The sale will be in the City Center Garage located near the Fountain Street entrance. The Thursday sale is for Friends of the Library members, though individuals can join for $5 at the entrance to the sale. Book sales hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Saturday sale is also a bag sale.

3

Norway House and the American Swedish Institute

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will lead an exploration to the Norway House and the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. The bus will leave the museum at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. The tour includes the cost of a coach bus, lunch and admission to the Norway House and the American Swedish Institute. Cost is $55 for museum members and $65 for nonmembers.

4

Dance show

Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio will host their spring production at 3 p.m. Saturday. Recreational and competition performances are at 3 p.m., while the competition performances are at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.updsdance.com/about-1 and will be open for purchase until Saturday. Save the ticket after purchase, as the QR code will be required for entrance.

5

Book Fair & Family Fun Night

Hollandale Christian School — at 203 Central Ave. S., Hollandale — will have their family fun night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with carnival games, food and books. Everyone is welcome.