5 things to do this week: Return of Thursdays on Fountain, flea market Published 6:52 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

1

Thursdays on Fountain

The free summer concert series kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with food vendors in the North Broadway parking lot. Music from Live From Austin starts at 5:30 p.m.

2

Memorial Day Flea Market

Midwest Crossroads will host a three-day market at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. Friday and wrapping up at 4 p.m. Sunday. From antiques and collectibles to one-of-a-kind arts and handmade crafts, this is the market’s first of three summer events. The fairgrounds are at 1105 Bridge Ave.

3

Disc golf event

Bancroft Bay Disc Golf Course will host the second event in the 10,000 Lakes Disc Golf series starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. All divisions are welcome. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/10_000_Lakes_Flex_Series_Oak_Island_2023. Pre-registration is required. Each tee time group must have at least three people.

4

Women in Bars

Katie Thornton, a Fulbright-National Geographic Digital Storyteller fellow, historian and podcaster, will share a 45-minute audio documentary, “A Brief History of Women in Bars: A Minnesota Story in Three Rounds,” which has been run on Minnesota Public Radio and KFAI-FM. Thornton uses stories of women of 100 years ago to show how Minnesota’s temperance movement set the stage for the women’s suffrage movement. The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village at 1031 Bridge Ave. Cost is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

5

Healing of Harp Music

The Albert Lea Art Center will host a presentation by Rachel Christensen,” The Healing of Harp Music,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The presentation explores the healing modality of music throughout the ages and how Christensen became involved with therapeutic harp music that can help reduce stress, emotions and behavioral situations. The presentation is open to the public. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway Ave.