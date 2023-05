ACT awards $1,000 scholarship to Albert Lea High graduate Published 7:06 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre recently awarded the 2023 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Joey Maiden.

Maiden is a graduating Albert Lea High School senior and will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. She plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to pursue a degree in music education and theater.