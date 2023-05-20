Administrator’s Corner: Grateful for the opportunity to serve after 1st year with district Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Ron Wagner

Here comes summer! As we close down the school year, I would like to say thank you to students, staff and the community for an amazing year. While we had many high points and some times of reflection, I do believe that 2022-23 was one of the best. Some of the highlights were the high school play, “Beauty and the Beast,” Hawthorne “School of Excellence Award,” sports teams’ accomplishments, our robotics team, our elementary celebrations and much more. We also had some days off with snow, Southwest Middle School gym floor replacement and a very long winter. Through the ups and downs, our students and staff persevered and we never lost sight of our purpose.

As I come to the end of my first year as superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools, I am grateful each day for the opportunities to serve. Our students are beautiful and brilliant and demonstrate excellence each and every day. Our staff is caring, focused and dedicated to the success of our students. Finally, the community is one that is welcoming and supportive and cares deeply for our work as a school district.

Email newsletter signup

Our work this year saw increases in graduation and individual student growth. However, we know there is much more to be accomplished. That is why we are in the middle of writing our strategic plan that will be our “North Star” — a beacon that will guide us as we move forward that keeps the students at the center. We know that we must keep moving forward on behalf of our students. We are excited to continue to partner with the community in the development of our strategic plan.

We look forward to enjoying the summer in Albert Lea and planning for the 2023-24 school year.

Ron Wagner is the Albert Lea Area Schools superintendent.