Air quality alert in effect for Tuesday Published 8:53 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for ozone pollution for Tuesday.

The alert is expected to reach orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups in Faribault, Freeborn, Waseca and Steele counties in south-central Minnesota, among others.

The alert is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Weather Service advises that sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone.

Sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.