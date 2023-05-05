Alan James Norby (Jim) of Albert Lea, MN passed away Tuesday May 2, 2023 at Thorne Crest with his family by his side. Services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea with visitation beginning 1 hour prior to the service; inurnment to be held at Hillcrest Cemetery following a fellowship luncheon.

Alan James Norby was born September 11, 1936 to Helmer and Tessa (Miller) Norby in Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1954. After serving in the US Army he managed Norby’s Texaco and later Norby’s 66 and married Barbara (Lee) Norby in 1961.

Surviving are his wife Barb, daughters, Cathy (Rich) Lieske; Carolyn (Chuck) Johnson; Cindy (Aaron) Miller; sons Mike (Julie Casebolt) Norby and Terry Norby; brother Dick (Lois) Norby; brother Tom (Sandy)Norby; sister-in-law Bev Staples; brother-in-law Ken Hermanson; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Helmer and Tessa (Miller) Norby; in-laws Ed and Alice (Bennett) Lee; son Tim Norby; brother Daryl Norby; sister Mary Ann (Norby) Hermanson; brother-in-law Sparky Lee; nieces Lori Hermanson, Patty Norby, Diane Norby and Tammy Norby.