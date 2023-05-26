Albert Lea anglers win fishing challenge

The Albert Lea Anglers won the second annual Fountain Lake Challenge against the Rosemount fishing team last weekend. The FishDonkey catch-measure-photo-release app was used to record all the fish caught. It was an unexpectedly tough day of bass fishing, as only three teams caught their five-fish limit. The top three teams were from Albert Lea: Provided
The team of Matthew Hall and Curtis Parmenter placed first . They also won biggest bass with an 18-incher. Provided
Will Utpadel was part of the second-place team. Provided
Ian Latham was part of the third-place team. Provided