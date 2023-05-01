Albert Lea announces new head girls hockey coach Published 2:25 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Albert Lea High School activities department on Monday announced the hiring of Mike Carlson as the next head girls hockey coach, pending board approval.

Carlson has been a golf course superintendent for 27 years. He was in Cincinnati for three years prior to moving to Albert Lea and becoming the superintendent at Green Lea Golf Course, according to a press release.

He has been coaching hockey since 1993 and coached at the high school level in Cincinnati prior to moving to Albert Lea. He coached with Roy Nystrom for three years when he first started coaching in Albert Lea. Over the last 20 years he has been the bantam coach in Albert Lea.

Mike and his wife, Cheryl, have three adult children, Barbara, Eric and Matt, along with four grandchildren.

“I am very excited to coach and mentor our very talented girls hockey program,” Carlson said.

Carlson will replace Mark Goskeson, who led the team to the state tournament two years in a row.