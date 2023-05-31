Albert Lea boys’ golf in 1st place after 1st day of section tournament Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team was in Lake City on Tuesday to take part in the first day of the Section 1 AAA tournament at The Jewel Golf Club.

Sections is a two-day tournament where the team with the lowest combined score from the two days will go to the state tournament in the middle of June. The five individuals with the lowest scores not on the winning team will go to state as well.

After day one, the Tigers find themself in first place after putting up a score of 295. Drew Teeter shot a 69 (-2), Tim Chalmers and Archie Nelson both shot 75 (+4) and Noah Teeter turned in a 76 (+5). They are closely followed by Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century who both shot 299. Northfield and Farmington at 301 and Lakeville North shot 304.