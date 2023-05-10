Albert Lea boys’ golf team wins triangular Published 8:50 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Albert Lea Boys Golf team hosted Austin and Owatonna on Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove for a Big 9 Triangular. The boys came into the match at 17-0 in Big 9 play along with being ranked as the No. 10 team in the state.

Albert Lea won the match with a score of 292 while Austin came in second at 318 and Owatonna 332.

In the last seven years, the Tigers have only broken 300 twice, and they both happened this year.

Contributing for the Tigers were senior Drew Teeter (69), Archie Nelson (74), Tim Chalmers (74) and Ben Rasmussen (75).

The Tigers’ next match will be on Friday, which marks Day 1 of their two-day Albert Lea Invitational. There will be eight other teams competing with the first match being at Green Lea for a 1 p.m. shotgun. Day 2 will be a 9 a.m. shotgun at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.