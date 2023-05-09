Albert Lea bringing back cheerleading; head coach named Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Albert Lea Activities Department on Tuesday announced it is bringing back the cheerleading program, under the direction of Anne Sternhagen, pending school board approval.

Sternhagen is a 2001 graduate of Albert Lea High School and was a cheerleader for ALHS as well.

She currently works at Hawthorne Elementary as a health clerk and has also been a figure skating coach for the Albert Lea Figure Skating Club for over 12 years.

Sternhagen and her husband, Derek, have three children.

“I coach to help students gain confidence in what they do in life, and to see the joy in their face when they succeed,” she said.

A press release stated the interview committee was thoroughly impressed with Sternhagen’s ability to process the challenges for restarting a cheer program in Albert Lea. She has already begun organizing student meetings and summer programming.

For questions or information regarding the cheer program, contact her at anne.sternhagen@alschools.org.